Financial Survey: AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) versus Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppHarvest and Limoneira’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A Limoneira $164.56 million 1.82 -$16.43 million ($0.69) -24.51

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AppHarvest and Limoneira, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00 Limoneira 0 1 5 0 2.83

AppHarvest currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 173.11%. Limoneira has a consensus price target of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 44.29%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Limoneira.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Limoneira shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest N/A -34.47% -23.09% Limoneira -4.44% -3.90% -1.95%

Volatility & Risk

AppHarvest has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limoneira has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Limoneira beats AppHarvest on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co. is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops. The Agribusiness division also includes core operations of farming, harvesting, lemon packing and lemon sales operations. The Rental Operations division focuses on the residential and commercial rentals, leased land operations, and organic recycling. The Real Estate Development division deal in the real estate projects and development. The company was founded by Nathan W. Blanchard and Wallace L. Hardison in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, CA.

