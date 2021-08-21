FinVolution Group (FINV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $322.49 million for the quarter.

NYSE:FINV opened at $5.78 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.74.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FinVolution Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

