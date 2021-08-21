FIO Protocol Price Up 4% Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 4% higher against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $82.18 million and $10.89 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000108 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001177 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 776,263,913 coins and its circulating supply is 349,292,415 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

