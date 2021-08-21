First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report sales of $179.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.33 million and the lowest is $177.85 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $182.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $712.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.08 million to $716.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $725.60 million, with estimates ranging from $710.81 million to $749.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,475. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

