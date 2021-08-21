First Personal Financial Services Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,428,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,226. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $472.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

