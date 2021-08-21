First Personal Financial Services Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus dropped their price target on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

CLX stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.06. 1,050,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

