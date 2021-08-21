First Personal Financial Services Has $7.35 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,723 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.9% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 16.8% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 98,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.63. 3,486,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,025. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $76.69 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.69. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

