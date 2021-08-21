First Personal Financial Services Sells 1,286 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.9% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after acquiring an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

