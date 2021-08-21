First Personal Financial Services Sells 178 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,990. The firm has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.63.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

