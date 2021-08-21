First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of FCAL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.27.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.