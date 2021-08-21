First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FTA stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,312. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.00. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $69.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000.

