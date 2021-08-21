Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $145.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 9.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Fiserv by 34.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after purchasing an additional 457,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

