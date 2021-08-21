Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,578 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 300.0% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

