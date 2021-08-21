Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 2,701 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

