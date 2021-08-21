Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 671.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of FHLC opened at $67.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.98. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $67.70.

