Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,561 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,058,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,067,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,563,000 after purchasing an additional 369,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.13. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.