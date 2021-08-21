Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $439,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $297.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 96.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $309.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock worth $11,042,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

