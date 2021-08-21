Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $773,000 Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 173.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,665 shares of company stock valued at $26,779,894. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.