Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Shares Bought by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $259,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DFP stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.62. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.1617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.