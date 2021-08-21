Fluent Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 61,478 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.6% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 28,407 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,068,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,390. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

