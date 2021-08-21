Fluent Financial LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 3.5% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,855,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,061. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

