Fluent Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.6% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.73. 39,486,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,924,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

