Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 1,918,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fluor has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

