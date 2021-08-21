FlypMe (FYP) One Day Volume Hits $1,030.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0705 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $1,030.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.35 or 0.00822097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00105066 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

