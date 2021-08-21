Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has C$61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fortis by 14.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fortis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

