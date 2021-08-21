ForTube Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $161.14 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, ForTube has traded up 63.5% against the US dollar. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $58.08 million and $161.14 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.08 or 0.00836447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048845 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002090 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

