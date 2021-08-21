Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.47 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $5.52 on Friday, hitting $151.92. The company had a trading volume of 117,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Truist increased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

