Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $5.52 on Friday, reaching $151.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXF. Truist raised their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

