Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.150 EPS.
Shares of FOXF stock traded up $5.52 on Friday, reaching $151.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.41.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
