Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on FPRUY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

