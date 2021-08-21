Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 842 ($11.00). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 835.80 ($10.92), with a volume of 1,103,896 shares traded.

FRES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75).

The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a market capitalization of £6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 804.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

About Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

