FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) CAO William Balke Goebel Acquires 1,100 Shares

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
