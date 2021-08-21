FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) CAO William Balke Goebel Acquires 1,100 Shares

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.