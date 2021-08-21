FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) CEO Michael C. Forman Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $22.57 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
