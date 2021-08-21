FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) CEO Michael C. Forman Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $22.57 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

