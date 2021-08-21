Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.42 Million

Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will report $129.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.80 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $101.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $775.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $759.10 million to $791.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $432.66 million, with estimates ranging from $353.81 million to $511.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $3.32 on Monday, hitting $90.86. 306,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,787. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $116,331.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,403 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

