Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.62. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $144,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,409,940.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,403 in the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 141,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 46.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,163 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

