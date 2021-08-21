Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.61

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.66.

Get Fusion Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.