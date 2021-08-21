FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ryerson Holding Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryerson in a report released on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $854.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 218,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ryerson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

