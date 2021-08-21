FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Issued By M Partners

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) – Equities researchers at M Partners raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Atico Mining in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. M Partners analyst E. Perez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Separately, Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

ATY opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.06. Atico Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$59.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.95.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.45 million for the quarter.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.