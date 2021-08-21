FY2021 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $6.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

