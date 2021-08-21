FY2021 EPS Estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Decreased by Piper Sandler

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of CNOB opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $29.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 291,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.