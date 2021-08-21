FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

NYSE:TME opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.41.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,261.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.