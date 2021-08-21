Gabalex Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.6% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.52. 10,645,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,554,350. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $229.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

