Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 40.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

MRK stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,284,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,875. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

