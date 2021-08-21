Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $401,000 Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 114,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $46.93. 480,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,932. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.95.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

