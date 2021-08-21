Gables Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHMI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 224,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,963. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $151.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 56.76% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

