Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,015 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 2.0% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Shopify by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

SHOP stock traded down $15.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,450.70. 783,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,493.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The company has a market cap of $180.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.89, a PEG ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.