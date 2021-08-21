Gables Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,596,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,163,881. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,643. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

