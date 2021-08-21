Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $8.89.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

