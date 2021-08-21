GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Lifted to B at TheStreet

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE GBL opened at $26.74 on Thursday. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $727.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other GAMCO Investors news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 17,548 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $516,086.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,569. Insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 160.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

