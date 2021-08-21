GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Lifted to B at TheStreet

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE GBL opened at $26.74 on Thursday. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $727.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
In other GAMCO Investors news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 17,548 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $516,086.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,569. Insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.
About GAMCO Investors
GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.
