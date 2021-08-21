GamyFi Platform (GFX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.20 Million

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded up 137.2% against the U.S. dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00005860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00134472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00150121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,128.36 or 1.00178005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.07 or 0.00927932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.46 or 0.06660661 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamyFi Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamyFi Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamyFi Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

