Garner Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $109.90. 518,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

